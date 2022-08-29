GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $322,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

VNDA opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.75 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $151,206. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.