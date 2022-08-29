GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in News were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $40,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in News by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,694 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in News by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,045,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.35 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

