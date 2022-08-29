GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $336,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 305.6% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $851.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.