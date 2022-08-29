GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $341,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

HTGC opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

