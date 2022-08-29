GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $348,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 530,580 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 483,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

