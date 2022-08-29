GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $339,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,471,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

