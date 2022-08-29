GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $352,000 in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $154.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

