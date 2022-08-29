GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $355,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WTS opened at $142.41 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

