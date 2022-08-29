GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,688 shares of company stock worth $35,653,162 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

