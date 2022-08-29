GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:FSS opened at $40.95 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

