GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 10,041 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Orthofix Medical Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $20.86 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.