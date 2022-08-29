GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 47,702 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
