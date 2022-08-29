GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,980 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

