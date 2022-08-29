GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 787 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RH were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $266.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average is $309.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

