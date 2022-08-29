GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
