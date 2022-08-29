Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

