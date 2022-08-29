Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,500 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

Arco Platform Trading Down 7.9 %

Arco Platform stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

