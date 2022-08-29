Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 19,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,598 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

