Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,400 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII opened at $242.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $339.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

