Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $118.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

