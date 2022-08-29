Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $7.20 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

