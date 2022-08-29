Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $422.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.