Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 787 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 over the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.