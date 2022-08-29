Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

