Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.73 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

