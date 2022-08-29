Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Middleby by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Middleby by 9.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 3.1 %

Middleby stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.