Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BWA stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

