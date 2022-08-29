Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $41,294,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NVCR opened at $82.77 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.