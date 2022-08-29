Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 64,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $104.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.