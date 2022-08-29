Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGLD opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

