Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $205.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.