Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $227.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

