Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $191.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

