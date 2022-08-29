Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.13 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,277,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $31.44 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

