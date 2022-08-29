Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

