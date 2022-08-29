Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.31 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 299,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.