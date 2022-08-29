Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.31 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 299,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
