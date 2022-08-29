Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

