Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE WU opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.