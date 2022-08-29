Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.50 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP opened at $168.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.94.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

