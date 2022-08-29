Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 380,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 743,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

SIRI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

