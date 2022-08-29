Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $139,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.43 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

