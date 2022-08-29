Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.52 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,416,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

