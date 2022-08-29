Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,700 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,891,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,437,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,021,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 8.8 %

NYSE:U opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

