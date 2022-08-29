Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 745 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOX. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

