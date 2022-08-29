Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 786 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,285.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $813.77 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.86.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.