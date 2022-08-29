Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 953.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

