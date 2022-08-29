Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,370,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $278.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.20 and a 12-month high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

