Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

