Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

