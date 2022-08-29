Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

